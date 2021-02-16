Avoid Winter with Summer Catchers – now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on February 16, 2021
Switch
4
0
Contents

In Summer Catchers, you take control of Chu, a young girl from the frozen north who has never seen summer. With her trusty wooden car, she sets out to travel to distant lands full of mystery and strange creatures who are ready to both help and hinder her on her quest for summer days.

The journey won’t be easy though. On your way through shadowy forests, dark swamps, vast valleys and underground cities Chu will encounter obstacles and larger-than-life situations she’ll overcome with the help of her trusty travel bag. By equipping the right tools at the right time, you can help Chu work her way through these uncharted lands, discovering lost secrets and finding new friends along the way.  

The game is a mix of narrative adventure and “endless” runner, as each level has Chu completing tasks for various companions while she drives along the various countrysides. If you crash, you can repair your car and try again until you complete all the goals for that mission. During these wild rides you will not only be tasked with various missions but might have random encounters with strange creatures who will aid or hinder your quest. Spend the mushrooms you collect in the various shops to stockpile your car add ons because each item is a one time use only. 
Key features:

  • Traverse the terrain using various tools for your car, like battering rams, speed boosters, and more 
  • A unique arcade game that mixes racing, story, rhythm, and puzzle elements all into one
  • Uncover all the mysteries and events of this beautiful pixel art world
  • Unlock unique abilities and upgrade your car to ride in style
  • Replay the game to discover all hidden corners secrets the fast traveler might have missed 
