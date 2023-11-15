ARPG ASTLIBRA Revision coming to Switch

Influential and leading China/Asian publisher Whisper Games, together with Japan developer KEIZO is excited to announce their acclaimed RPG title, ASTLIBRA Revision, will be released on Nintendo Switch on 16th November 2023.With community requesting a Switch release after its phenomenal success when it was released last year on PC, an added bonus is that the game will work with Steam Deck.

A familiar backdrop story introduces the game as the protagonist’s hometown is besieged by demons, setting the stage for an epic battle against the demon king.

However, Astlibra consistently hints at a more intricate narrative beneath the surface. While the story may appear unremarkable it gradually evolves into something unexpected and captivating. This subversion of traditional plot elements extends to the characters you encounter and recruit, endearing them to you as comrades.

ASTLIBRA Revision presents over sixty hours of exciting, action packed RPG gameplay as the protagonist in no man’s land with a quest to find his childhood friend. In order to find her you need to traverse various locations – all expertly designed by industry veteran, Shigatake from Vanillaware. Players can even time travel to face dangerous and lethal God-like bosses. There are many unique challenges to overcome against these enemies.You must use your magical abilities or hack and slash with swords and master all manner of weapons as you fight to survive. Explore meticulously crafted and dangerous worlds,battle onwards, and upgrade your skills to take down enemies lurking around every corner.

ASTLIBRA Revision is broken up into multiple chapters as you join the leading character and Karon,his talking bird companion, as they confront time and their fate. Stamina, power and skill are essential as you aggressively face huge bosses that fill the screen as a side scrolling action ceaselessly and fiercely continues. Collecting the most appropriate weapons/equipment is essential and strategic application is required to win a battle.

Facts & Features

Battles Galore with wide variety of enemies and bosses

Massive gameplay time – depending on the player’s skill, more than 60 to 90 hours gameplay!

Unique and memorable experience

Magical Spells and Experience

2D action, side-scrolling RPG

Progressive gameplay

Large array of amour, weapons, shields, magic staves and projectiles

Crafting

Engaging Storyline

Huge re-playability

ASTLIBRA Revision is a side-scrolling action RPG which has been in development from KEIZO,which is a one man developer, for 15 years – 14 years for the original game development, and 1.5 years for Revision. (.For the Revision version, the characters and some of the monsters were drawn by illustrator Shigatake. Dragon monsters are newly drawn by illustrator Haku Tatsufuchi.)