Are Xbox ChatPads backwards compatible with Xbox Series X/S?

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The official Microsoft ChatPad is a wonderful little accessory that inserts into the bottom of an official Xbox controller, giving the player access to a well designed mini keyboard. It doesn’t require any extra batteries, it weights next to nothing, is solidly built, and it even lights up when any key is pressed.

Check out my full review of the Xbox One ChatPad here.

The question, however, is will a previous gen ChatPad work with the new Xbox Series X/S controllers?

The video below discusses this backwards compatibility.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.