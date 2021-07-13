Are Xbox ChatPads backwards compatible with Xbox Series X/S?

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 13, 2021
XBOX 360
5
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of July 13, 2021
next article
Chip's Challenge coming to SNES and Genesis
ChatTitle
Contents

The official Microsoft ChatPad is a wonderful little accessory that inserts into the bottom of an official Xbox controller, giving the player access to a well designed mini keyboard.  It doesn’t require any extra batteries, it weights next to nothing, is solidly built, and it even lights up when any key is pressed.

Check out my full review of the Xbox One ChatPad here.

The question, however, is will a previous gen ChatPad work with the new Xbox Series X/S controllers?

The video below discusses this backwards compatibility.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Accessories, Articles, Featured, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
ArticleFeaturedXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
8
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Mythic Ocean (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Project Downfall
Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Project Downfall

Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later

by SquallSnake on July 13, 2021
Project Downfall is a trippy, multi-choice, brutal shooter with adventure elements. Consider it a mashup of the movie Falling Down with Michael Douglas, John Wick, and the style of Hardcore Henry, but done in a hazy, retro visual style with modern post [...]
4
 
Chips Challenge SNES

Chip’s Challenge coming to SNES and Genesis

by SquallSnake on July 13, 2021
Independent publisher The Retro Room Games announced that the pre-orders for Chip’s Challenge on Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive start today. Play as Nerdy Chip McCallahan, who navigates through a series of [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums