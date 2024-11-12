Arcade inspired top-down shooter Viscera releasing on Steam soon

You are the last man standing in an unknown future, beyond humanity and civilization as we know it. The mutant horde is inevitable, but there’s no going down without a fight. It’s you and as many guns as you can carry against the endless legions.

Viscera combines its striking mechanical purity with an indulgent love for gore. Expect to be surrounded by pools of blood and relentless projectiles as you surge through throngs of enemies determined to take you down, until the ground is thick with ichor.

Info:

Viscera launches on Steam on November 12th.

Features include:

Refine your build with over 50 weapons. Choose your loadout from classic assault rifles and grenade launchers to black hole generators.

Master more than 80 abilities in the complex perk system. Improve core abilities or embrace wild body modifications.

Unlock new weapons with Steam achievements. Celebrate those milestones with a spread of new armaments.

Global and Steam Friends leaderboards. Your ultimate destination is the top of the scoreboard.

No cutscenes or crafting. Enjoy the purity of a modern arcade-inspired experience.