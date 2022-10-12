Aquarium store sim Aquarist out now on Switch, Xbox later

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

A relaxing game where you run your own aquarium store – Aquarist is now available for Nintendo Switch. The game offers extensive possibilities for creating and managing your own aquariums. Aquarist on PC has been well received. The release date for Nintendo is set for October 10 this year. The game is also planned to hit Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S consoles at a later date.

Aquarist was developed by the Polish studio FreeMind S.A. The game was released on PC in March 2022 and received favorable reviews. As of now, 80% of more than 200 reviews on Steam are positive. The Nintendo Switch version was developed by Ultimate Games S.A., another console game publisher.

In Aquarist, you play as an aquarium store owner. The gameplay covers a variety of elements related to store management and, of course, aquariums. You will create, restore, manage, and observe aquariums while working on various commissions.

Progress in the game enables further expansion, such as acquiring new species of fish and plants as well as new equipment. Moreover, the developers put a great variety of freshwater fish and plants at the players’ disposal.

Aquarist – main features:

-run an aquarium store;

-set up and maintain aquariums;

-choose from many fish and plant species;

-complete interesting commissions and tasks;

-enjoy calm and relaxing gameplay.

