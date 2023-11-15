Anime metroidvania bullet-hell TEVI coming to Switch and PC soon, PS and Xbox later

Independent publisher Neverland Entertainment and Acclaimed Rabi-Ribi studio CreSpirit announced that their anime metroidvania bullet-hell TEVI is heading to Steam and Switch on November 30th, 2023, and will launch later on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A new trailer has been revealed showing the exquisite art and frantic gameplay full of action of the upcoming metroidvania, and a glimpse of the all-star voice actor cast and the theme music of high standard.

Combine fast-paced movements with swift attacks to chain Backflip Slashes, Air Dashes, and Dagger Throws into stun-locking Air Combos to BREAK enemies and achieve higher combo scores. TEVI’s dynamic difficulty system adapts to players’ progress, ensuring no enemy is too difficult to overcome, while presenting a challenge for quick learners. Players however can freely change the difficulty level at any time, taking on Expert mode for a true challenge, or lowering for an experience focused on the gripping narrative taking place across gorgeous environments.

Gema Yue, developer of the fan-favorite Bunnyvania Rabi-Ribi returns as lead programmer on TEVI. Freely explore an exquisite, pixel art world from CreSpirit, filled with captivating characters designed by Ein Lee, renowned character designer for the hit animated series RWBY, and enriched by an exceptional soundtrack crafted by OPUS series composer Triodust and renowned composer 3R2.

Sigil System: A cornucopia of equipable sigils can be freely configured to create builds tailored to your preferences and playstyle. Some sigils obviously improve players’ basic stats, while others affect the plays”tyles and attack patterns. Various sigil builds can provide very different combat experiences.

Rating System: In TEVI, the rating system is not only for advanced players. It actually encourages every player to try different skills and combos to get a high combo score. A higher score improves attack power, and even gives special effects to some skills or combos. It is like a reward to skilled players to make battles more exciting.

A demo is now available on Steam.