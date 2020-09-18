Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Animal Rescue, an adventure game which allows you to become a field veterinarian and rescuer, will debut in the fourth quarter of 2021 – announced Ultimate Games S.A. The player will react to crisis situations and save defenseless animals from the destructive powers of nature. Animal Rescue is heading to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

The company behind the new project is Ultimate Games S.A., a producer and publisher responsible for, among others, Ultimate Fishing Simulator and Deadliest Catch: The Game.

In Animal Rescue, the player will play the role of a field veterinarian and rescuer who reacts to emergencies in different parts of the world and sets off to rescue defenseless animals. Ultimate Games S.A. announced that in terms of gameplay, the title will combine elements of adventure, simulation and survival games.

“As a veterinarian and rescuer, specializing in providing aid and combating the effects of natural disasters, we will not only search for and rescue surviving animals, but also treat them afterwards. We will be able to build and expand field animal clinics. The issue of transport will also play a very important role. To get to our destinations quickly, we will be using, among others, an off-roader, which will require proper maintenance. Making sure that our specialized veterinary equipment and first aid kit are in good shape will also be of key importance” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Animal Rescue will offer a wide array of characteristic locations from all around the world. As part of their rescue and veterinary activities, players will visit, among others, a tropical island, Canadian forests, the savanna/desert and regions almost permanently covered with snow.

As Rafał Jelonek explains, each location will feature different threats – for example, while in the desert, we may experience a sandstorm, and while on the tropical island, we may face the threat of a volcanic eruption or a hurricane. The missions and the species of animals waiting to be rescued will also be very diverse (and will include cats, dogs, horses, cows, raccoons and monkeys).

Animal Rescue – features:

saving and treating animals;

varied rescue missions;

many species of animals waiting for help;

natural disasters (such as hurricanes, floods and fires);

locations from different parts of the world;

field animal clinics and off-road vehicles;

dynamic weather system.

The launch of the game has been scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. Animal Rescue will appear on PC (Steam), as well as on consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.