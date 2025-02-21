Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit details and Steam demo

Starting today, AVGN fans can now get an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit. Indie developer and publisher Retroware is thrilled to announce that the demo for the highly anticipated game is now live on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest.

Developed by Programancer, known for his work on Prison City and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, the Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit’s Steam Next Fest demo features two levels to fight your way through, teeming with signature Nerd humor and Mega Man-inspired gameplay. In the demo, players will guide the Nerd through the Graveyard and Soda Factory stages, where they’ll navigate a variety of deadly hazards and face off against iconic enemies from throughout the Nerd’s history.

To celebrate its release, the game’s publisher Retroware has put together a trailer offering never-before-seen footage of the two levels featured in the Steam Next Fest demo. Watch as a pixelated James Rolfe blasts his way through hordes of heavily armed endoskeletons, Frankenstein’s monsters, severed hands, and death itself before going toe-to-toe with familiar foes inspired by the AVGN’s greatest rivals.

he full version of Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit will launch on NES, PC, and all major consoles in Q2 2025. The PC and console versions—highlighted by the Steam demo—are being crafted by the talented Programancer, while the NES version is being handled by Pittsburgh-based developer and publisher Mega Cat Studios. The Steam version of The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit is available to wishlist today.

Physical versions of The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit will be available to pre-order exclusively from Limited Run Games, with different editions to be announced soon.