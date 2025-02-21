Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit details and Steam demo

News PC
0 58 Views
Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

Starting today, AVGN fans can now get an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit. Indie developer and publisher Retroware is thrilled to announce that the demo for the highly anticipated game is now live on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest.

Developed by Programancer, known for his work on Prison City and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, the Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit’s Steam Next Fest demo features two levels to fight your way through, teeming with signature Nerd humor and Mega Man-inspired gameplay. In the demo, players will guide the Nerd through the Graveyard and Soda Factory stages, where they’ll navigate a variety of deadly hazards and face off against iconic enemies from throughout the Nerd’s history.

To celebrate its release, the game’s publisher Retroware has put together a trailer offering never-before-seen footage of the two levels featured in the Steam Next Fest demo. Watch as a pixelated James Rolfe blasts his way through hordes of heavily armed endoskeletons, Frankenstein’s monsters, severed hands, and death itself before going toe-to-toe with familiar foes inspired by the AVGN’s greatest rivals. 

he full version of Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit will launch on NES, PC, and all major consoles in Q2 2025. The PC and console versions—highlighted by the Steam demo—are being crafted by the talented Programancer, while the NES version is being handled by Pittsburgh-based developer and publisher Mega Cat Studios. The Steam version of The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit is available to wishlist today

Physical versions of The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit will be available to pre-order exclusively from Limited Run Games, with different editions to be announced soon. 

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Nitro Express

New shoot’em up Nitro Express announced by PLAYISM

Feb 21, 2025 44 Views
BREAK ARTS III

PLAYISM releases Break Arts III details

Feb 21, 2025 44 Views
ZPF

Mega Cat announced new Genesis shooter for Steam Next Fest

Feb 21, 2025 54 Views
REXTRO BYTES BACK Yooka Re Playlee

Retro Bytes in Yooka-Re-Playlee

Feb 20, 2025 75 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums