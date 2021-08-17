Angry Alligator let’s players grow big by eating tourists – trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 17, 2021
Playstation 4
4
0
Angry Alligator
Contents

Everything was peaceful and quiet until the hoomans showed up! Join a small baby gator on his journey to become a full-grown reptile by eating all that’s in your way, when Lion Castle’s and GS2 Games’ Angry Alligator hits Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 in both digital and retail editions later this year.

Angry Alligator lets players become a hungry alligator that is on its quest to eat all that moves, and more, in order to grow big and strong to face all challenges ahead. Lure birds, deers or even bears into your mighty jaws, or take it up against big bad boss beasts and pesky tourists. Nobody messes with your home! The fate of the swamp and all in, lies on your scaled shoulders.

Explore a colorful and massive open-world full of creatures to meet and eat, and enjoy all nature has to offer! At least, the parts those horrible hoomans haven’t polluted yet. Afraid this task is too much to ask for a tiny gobbler like yourself? Don’t worry. You’ll be guided by no other than the wisest of them all, Wisecroc, on your swampy path to gator greatness.

Angry Alligator is developed by Backup Plan, published by Lion Castle and will release both digital and in retail in all territories later this year for Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation4. The American retail version will be published and distributed by GS2 Games, the European retail version by Mindscape, and the Asian version by Epicsoft.

Latest News
      
 
