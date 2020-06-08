Alwa’s Legacy coming to PC June 17, Switch soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Indie developer Elden Pixels has announced that Alwa’s Legacy, the successor to the 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa’s Awakening, is launching on Steam & GOG on June 17th for £13.99 / $17.99 / €14.99; with the Nintendo Switch launch soon to follow.



After saving the land of Alwa following the events of the first game, Zoe is about to embark on her quest home. However, upon waking up she finds herself at the beginning of her adventure with the world feeling disparate yet familiar. In order to return home, she will need to help the inhabitants of this mysterious land and save it yet again from the mysterious curse it appears to be under.

Using Zoe’s magic staff, players must negotiate the land of Alwa to solve perilous puzzles and fend off monsters. New items and a character upgrade system allows you to craft your individual playstyle, centred on an offensive, defensive or explorative skillset. Using magical upgrades, novel pathways can be found as you explore the nonlinear interconnected world by summoning blocks to climb on, bubbles to bounce off of, and lightning bolts to attack with. Quick reflexes are needed to traverse challenging rooms while avoiding booby traps and pitfalls. Along this adventure, you will meet all manner of interesting characters, comb through dangerous dungeons, and uncover incredible secrets as you attempt to save the land from extinction.



Alwa’s Legacy honours the past with it’s thoroughly contemporary take on the metroidvania genre – full of puzzles to solve, dungeons to explore, magical items to acquire and ancient secrets to discover. Varnished with it’s 16-bit inspired visuals, mixing classical pixel art aesthetics with new visual flourishes such as a realistic lighting system and modern game design principles, Alwa’s Legacy offers a timeless play experience.

This is Elden Pixels’ second game after their homage to classic 8-bit platforming adventures, Alwa’s Awakening, which received rave reviews from the likes of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Nintendo World Report, and Nintendo Enthusiast. Fans were so enthused by it that Alwa’s Legacy was funded on Kickstarter with 924 backers offering SEK 250,000 to see its production come to fruition. Though set in the same world with the same protagonist, Alwa’s Legacy is not a direct sequel to Alwa’s Awakening, but rather a standalone experience which can be enjoyed separately.



“The decision to go full time into game development to make a sequel to Alwa’s Awakening has been very satisfying. Alwa’s Legacy is the great game we’ve always wanted to make with it’s diverse skill tree, expansive level design and gorgeous 16-bit style graphics,” said Mikael Forslind, Game Designer for Elden Pixels. “We’ve put everything into making Alwa’s Legacy the best it can be. We can’t wait for the fans to get their hands on it after all their support.”