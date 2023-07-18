Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

ININ & Ys Net are happy to announce that pre-orders for the boxed editions of Air Twister are now open! Get ready to experience the exhilarating 3D shooter crafted by the legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, the mastermind behind Shenmue, Space Harrier, Virtua Fighter, and Out Run. Immerse yourself in a symphony of classic gameplay and a mesmerizing soundtrack and transport to Yu Suzuki’s creative worlds. Air Twister will be available digitally & physically on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and as a download on PlayStation 4, Xbox & PC on November 10th, 2023. Secure your copy now!

Air Twister is Yu Suzuki’s return to his arcade roots: an easy-to-learn, pick-up-and-play shooter with an inspired design and an extraordinary soundtrack by symphonic rock legend Valensia, who contributed a truly out-of-this-world soundtrack that has never been heard before in a video game.

Air Twister also presents quirky and unique moments that you will not find in any other contemporary game. There’s just something special about fighting a huge glowing space squid from the back of an armored flying fish while, at the same time, a lush glam rock solo reaches its crescendo. “Air Twister” is a game that has to be seen and played and heard to be believed!

The game consists of 12 differently designed stages, full of novel enemies and huge boss monsters that you fight with five weapons while speeding through highly detailed and imaginative 3D worlds. With each playthrough, you unlock more features and gameplay items to help you in future attempts.

From a technical perspective, Air Twister presents fast, detailed, and lovingly crafted 3D graphics based on the “Unreal” engine. Princess Arch moves automatically through the 3D landscapes while being surrounded by strange enemies and tons of fancy graphics effects.