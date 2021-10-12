Adventure platformer Little Bug is heading to consoles later this year

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Enter a thrilling story about a young girl named Nyah who is lost in a dreamlike fantasy world.

Little Bug, a delightful, action-packed platformer created by Buddy System, will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X by RedDeer.games later this year.

ESCAPE THE NIGHTMARE

Assist Nyah to escape the dangerous place and come home. She’s an eight-year-old curious little girl who all of a sudden fell into a dark, hostile world full of evil pink ghosts while making her way home from school.

CHALLENGING FANTASY WORLD

Traverse challenging fantasy world playing as Nyah and her light companion at the same time. Thanks to their unique connection, our little protagonist can get to the hard-to-reach spots by swinging and jumping high, overcome any obstacles and discover hidden areas!

UNVEIL SECRETS

Gather numerous unique items in Nyah’s lunchbox that unveil her memories and piece together her story. It’s up to you which treasures you want to keep, and which offer to the cat spirit named Roadkill. This mystical cat can unlock hidden locations with special objects.

KEY FEATURES:

-Unique and dangerous fantasy world full of strange evil spirits.

-Outstanding graphic style – colorful locations with pleasant soft lighting.

-2 playable characters connected with unique physics-based swinging mechanics.

-Easy controls and complex gameplay.

-Hidden treasures to discover and unveil secrets about Nyah’s past.

-Secret bonus levels with lots of new challenges that you can unlock by giving your items to Roadkill the cat.

-Numerous checkpoints let you play at your own pace.