Action shooter Mighty Goose coming to consoles in June

In this epic action shooter, Mighty Goose brings the fight to the Void King, the evil monarch ruling the galaxy with his army of minions and mechanized monsters. Face all kinds of dangers as you traverse the galaxy. But this is the legendary Mighty Goose we’re talking about here, no danger is too dangerous.

At its core, Mighty Goose is a tight scrolling run and gun shooter in the vein of classics like Metal Slug and Contra. It will test your skill, timing, reflexes. Building upon that solid arcade base, the game adds a ton of crazy weapons, warmachines, upgrades and secrets.

Mighty Goose will be available from 5th June worldwide on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Steam, featuring a total of 13 supported languages (English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Dutch, and Korean).

Co-op Mode for You and Your Buddy

Take on the Void King together with your buddy, conquer the galaxy as Mighty Goose and its loyal companion in local multiplayer mode.

Features:

– Fast-paced run-and-gun experience with tight controls

– Battle against screen-filling bosses that will test your skill, timing, and dodging

– Customize your playing style using a combination of upgrade chips, secondary weapons and assist characters

– Pilot devastating war-machine vehicles to decimate large groups of enemies

– Beautifully crafted vibrant pixel art worlds, vehicles, and characters

– An amazing soundtrack composed by Dominic Ninmark (Moonrider, Blazing Chrome, Gravity Circuit) featuring crunchy synth-rock and funky-jazz fusion melodies