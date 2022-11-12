Action runner Super Chicken Jumper coming to consoles soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 12, 2022
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Formula Bit Racing DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
Grapple Dog coming to Xbox
Super Chicken Jumper
Contents

The world is in danger. Evil forces from the past have come to destroy our planet and the only individual that Mrs. President trusts to save our lives is a super skilled spy-chicken. Take the role of this feathered secret agent as he defends the free world from doom in a run ‘n’ gun action experience that’s got a little bit of everything, with a touch of chicken and anime girls on top. Traverse 6 unique worlds and shoot your way through tons of enemies until you become a legend.

Run, jump, dodge, destroy and kill anything in your path – those are the basics you’ll need to master to fight the evil that’s rising from Hell. Listen to the advice of the cute anime girls and you should be just fine. Oh, and be mindful of the mushrooms you eat, some of them are quite dangerous! Are you going to let the world be destroyed, or are you a chicken?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: November 16, 2022
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Interact with cute anime girls!
  • Run, jump and shoot through action-packed levels across 6 distinct worlds.
  • Use weapons and items that’ll make you one kickin’ chicken!
  • Test your skills in an endless mode with 6 unique stages.
  • Master 20 challenges to prove you’re worthy of the title “CHICKEN OF THE DECADE”!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Formula Bit Racing DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
9
 
Pnevmo-Capsula: Domiki (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.5
 
Ammo Pigs (Switch) Review
4.5
Platforms
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
 
Dungeonoid
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Grapple dog

Grapple Dog coming to Xbox

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2022
Super Rare Originals + Medallion Games are excited to reveal that Grapple Dog swings onto Xbox on November 18th! You can check out my coverage of the Switch version of Grapple Dog here. Jumping off the back of its recent physical Switch release (limited [...]
1
 
Super Chicken Jumper

Action runner Super Chicken Jumper coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2022
The world is in danger. Evil forces from the past have come to destroy our planet and the only individual that Mrs. President trusts to save our lives is a super skilled spy-chicken. Take the role of this feathered secret agent as he defends the free [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums