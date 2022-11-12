Action runner Super Chicken Jumper coming to consoles soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The world is in danger. Evil forces from the past have come to destroy our planet and the only individual that Mrs. President trusts to save our lives is a super skilled spy-chicken. Take the role of this feathered secret agent as he defends the free world from doom in a run ‘n’ gun action experience that’s got a little bit of everything, with a touch of chicken and anime girls on top. Traverse 6 unique worlds and shoot your way through tons of enemies until you become a legend.

Run, jump, dodge, destroy and kill anything in your path – those are the basics you’ll need to master to fight the evil that’s rising from Hell. Listen to the advice of the cute anime girls and you should be just fine. Oh, and be mindful of the mushrooms you eat, some of them are quite dangerous! Are you going to let the world be destroyed, or are you a chicken?