Action Roguelite Fusion Paradox coming to console soon

Fusion Paradox will be released on PS5/PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on November 1, 2023! Price is $9.99!

Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store versions got – 20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Defy the ancient goddess of war and free the Agency from the forces and anomalies that have captured it in this scrolling shooter and action roguelike game.

Step by step, explore the Supernatural Threat Reduction Agency and discover its mysteries and secrets as you gradually make your way to the top floor, where one of the most important and mysterious finds of our time is being studied: the tomb of the ancient Goddess of War, Anath. The main character is a special agent who came after receiving the red danger level signal. Waking up in a secret laboratory, the hero realizes that all of the Agency’s members have lost their minds and that he was subjected to strange energy effects that gave him short-term amnesia and the ability to change his state. Making your way through many obstacles and hordes of the possessed, you have to reach the threat’s main source to liberate the Agency and prevent the danger from spreading to the outside world.

Gameplay combines elements of scrolling shooter, action roguelike, and bullet hell games with a fast-paced combat system sufficient to test your skills in the fight against evil.

The Agency is an ever-changing building that combines well-designed rooms and randomly generated mazes. Its task is to obstruct the spread of otherworldly forces and protect against any possible threats in the event of danger. The higher the threat level is, the higher the level of obstacles in your path.

Features: