Action platformer The Company Man releasing on Switch soon – free demo now

Video game publisher Leoful and Malaysian indie studio Forust are pleased to announce office adventure game, The Company Man, launches January 21st, 2022 on Nintendo Switch worldwide. There will also be a physical edition of the game available in Asia starting January 26th.

A free demo is also available for download on Nintendo eShop, giving players the chance to experience working at the Customer Service department.

The Company Man is a classic action platformer inspired by the popular American TV series “The Office”. You play as Jim, a young salaryman starting out at the Good Water Company. Unsatisfied with how the company is run, Jim sets out to overthrow his boss and become the CEO. Launch email attacks against coworkers with a powerful keyboard, run and jump across departments from Human Resources to Marketing, boost up with coffee beans, and show them who’s boss!

The Company Man is set to launch digitally worldwide on Nintendo eShop on January 21st, 2022, and a physical edition will be available at select retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and other Southeast Asia markets from January 26th. The game is playable in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.