Action platformer The Company Man releasing on Switch soon – free demo now

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 10, 2022
Switch
9
0
previous article
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue - full version coming soon
next article
Sexy RPG comedy Seven Pirates H coming to Switch in Spring
The Company Man
Contents

Video game publisher Leoful and Malaysian indie studio Forust are pleased to announce office adventure game, The Company Man, launches January 21st, 2022 on Nintendo Switch worldwide. There will also be a physical edition of the game available in Asia starting January 26th.

A free demo is also available for download on Nintendo eShop, giving players the chance to experience working at the Customer Service department.

The Company Man is a classic action platformer inspired by the popular American TV series “The Office”. You play as Jim, a young salaryman starting out at the Good Water Company. Unsatisfied with how the company is run, Jim sets out to overthrow his boss and become the CEO. Launch email attacks against coworkers with a powerful keyboard, run and jump across departments from Human Resources to Marketing, boost up with coffee beans, and show them who’s boss!

The Company Man is set to launch digitally worldwide on Nintendo eShop on January 21st, 2022, and a physical edition will be available at select retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and other Southeast Asia markets from January 26th. The game is playable in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Switch
NewsPlatformerSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
RazerWire: Nanowars (Switch) Review
7.0
6
 
Mr. Prepper (Xbox One) Review
4.0
9.0
 
Horatio Goes Snowboarding (Xbox Series X) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return
Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Headland

Premium mobile game Headland coming to Switch with enhancements

by SquallSnake on January 10, 2022
The imagination core from Nor’s Headland is shattered. With his robot friends he has to find the fragments & fight to regain his limitless creativity. Headland is scheduled to be released on the Switch eShop January 13, 2022. Headland is a fantastical [...]
8
 
Seven Pirates H Switch

Sexy RPG comedy Seven Pirates H coming to Switch in Spring

by SquallSnake on January 10, 2022
In a joint collaboration, eastasiasoft and online retailer Playasia, today announced that Seven Pirates H will make its western debut on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022, with physical standard and Limited Editions opening for preorders this week. This is a [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums