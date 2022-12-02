Action brawler Intrepid Izzy now available on console

by SquallSnake on December 2, 2022
Playstation 4
Intrepid Izzy
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and developer the Senile Team, Intrepid Izzy is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, priced at $10.99 EU 10.99.

Billed as a genre-defying 2D game with a unique HD art style, Intrepid Izzy offers all the very best with a compendium of genres seamlessly blending platforming with beat-’em-up and adventure elements, that will please a whole raft of gamers who want variety and tons of action.

Features:
-Four large levels where the player will spend most of their time.
-Many hours to explore every corner, and some areas require special powers to reach with each of these levels having a different theme.
-‘Aztec Greece’ – a sunny place with temples, palm trees and flowers.
-‘Chocolate Mine’- a subterranean maze where the way forward has to be unlocked step by step.
-‘Haunted Forest’ is full of ghosts, bats and other creepy things.
-‘East Pole” is an icy world full of dangerous ninjas.
-Awesome soundtrack by the critically acclaimed Ben Kurotoshiro.

A story filled with humorous dialogue, eccentric characters and mysterious secrets.

