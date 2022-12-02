Action brawler Intrepid Izzy now available on console

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and developer the Senile Team, Intrepid Izzy is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, priced at $10.99 EU 10.99.

Billed as a genre-defying 2D game with a unique HD art style, Intrepid Izzy offers all the very best with a compendium of genres seamlessly blending platforming with beat-’em-up and adventure elements, that will please a whole raft of gamers who want variety and tons of action.

Features:

-Four large levels where the player will spend most of their time.

-Many hours to explore every corner, and some areas require special powers to reach with each of these levels having a different theme.

-‘Aztec Greece’ – a sunny place with temples, palm trees and flowers.

-‘Chocolate Mine’- a subterranean maze where the way forward has to be unlocked step by step.

-‘Haunted Forest’ is full of ghosts, bats and other creepy things.

-‘East Pole” is an icy world full of dangerous ninjas.

-Awesome soundtrack by the critically acclaimed Ben Kurotoshiro.

A story filled with humorous dialogue, eccentric characters and mysterious secrets.