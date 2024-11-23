Action adventure title Spindle coming to PC and Switch in 2025 – trailer here

Deck13 Spotlight and Wobble Ghost are proud to present a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming action-adventure Spindle. The trailer gives an exclusive first look at new content and shows what players can look forward to in this charming indie title. Spindle will be released in 2025 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

In the world of Spindle, death has ceased to exist. And when you, as the Grim Reaper, can’t do your job because nobody’s dying, chaos breaks loose. The universe is falling apart and the end is drawing near. To set things right, you must first find out what went wrong — before it’s too late. Luckily, you won’t be facing this journey alone! A trusty pink pig will be your companion, guiding you through the shadows. Together, you’ll fight to restore balance to a world on the brink of collapse.

Spindle is an old school action-adventure that lets you dive into a beautifully handcrafted pixel world. Explore shadowy dungeons, solve intricate puzzles and use Death’s unique powers to outwit the creatures and obstacles in your path.

The new Gameplay Trailer gives you a sneak peek into the thrilling journey of our dynamic duo, as they explore vibrant biomes on foot, by boat, and even scale towering heights. Get a taste of the adventure ahead as you control both Death and the Pig, shifting from quiet, peaceful moments to intense, action-packed fights.