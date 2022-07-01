Action adventure HunterX coming to Switch in July

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2022
HunterX
Contents

Independent games studio ORANGE POPCORN has announced that HunterX, the action-adventure game full of spirited battles, will be coming to Nintendo Switch this July. 

In HunterX, you use various styles of weapons and magic to experience and create your own fighting style with combos, dodging, guarding, parrying. Explore and make your own route through a large, organically connected world.

Help your character grow in your own way and defeat your opponents buy figuring out their unique characteristics and collect over 170 types of items, including different kinds of weapons, the forbidden Occult magic, and more.

HunterX will be available for America & Europe pre-orders on July 7(PDT), America & Europe full release, Asia pre-orders on July 14(PDT), and the full Asia release on July 20(PDT).
The game is currently available onSteam at a 15% special promo discount till July 7.

Features

  • Use various styles of weapons and magic to experience your own fighting style
  • Explore and make your own route through a large, organically connected world
  • Create your own personal fighting style with combos, dodging, guarding, parrying
  • Over 170 types of items to collect, including different kinds of weapons, the forbidden Occult magic
