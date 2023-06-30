8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 30, 2023
PC
0
previous article
These are the free Xbox games for July 2023
Full Quiet
Contents

Get lost in this challenging, mysterious, open-world adventure as you encounter strange creatures, solve puzzles, and figure out how to restore the radio relay grid in order to find your missing son. Look for clues along the way and manage your resources while you decode the secrets of Full Quiet.

Your puzzle solving, combat and survival skills will be tested… Do you have what it takes to silence the forest and drive out those who have emerged into our world?

Sounds legit, right? 8-bit Legit, to be precise. Bringing legit 8-bit games to modern consoles like Nintendo Switch and Xbox, 8-bit Legit, the publishing arm of Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their catalog, Full Quiet.

This brand-new game can be pre-ordered on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Steam starting June 30th with a retail release to follow on July 7, 2023, which will include an actual NES cartridge option.

“We wanted to create a unique experience on the NES,” Greg Caldwell of Retrotainment Games said. “The community and our backers helped make that possible.”

The Retrotainment team brought their love of maps, radios, exploration, getting lost in the woods, and mysterious places and creatures into the composition of the game. In order to create a sense of being isolated in the woods, they designed it to be somewhat cryptic and daunting with a persistent sense of dread.

Full Quiet’s origins harken back to convention trips to the Pacific Northwest for PAX and the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where one could argue that Retrotainment arrived on the #indieNES scene with the release of its first game Haunted: Halloween ’85 in 2015.

“We put a lot of ourselves into this game. We wanted to make a game that we wanted to play, and we hope that that feeling comes across and becomes a game that you want to play, as well!” Zachary Curl of Retrotainment Games said.

Full Quiet is compatible with the Nintendo Switch NES Online Controllers and has a full slate of exclusive achievements on Xbox.

  • Explore a huge open world full of tough enemies and challenging, interactive puzzles.
  • Alone, isolated in the woods, you will feel lost; but Pap’s notes, your maps and old radio chatter will help guide you along the way.
  • Interact with ham radio equipment to restore the radio grid and silence the forest.
  • Day/Evening/Night cycle – Find and unlock camps before nightfall, rest and then branch out to find needed supplies, tools and new weapons.
  • Make progress where you can and revisit tougher challenges later as you upgrade your skills, knowledge and inventory.
  • Learn the ways of Pap and his ham radio buddies to gain new skills and intel as you combat enemies, navigate the world and unlock the mysteries of Full Quiet.
  • The slow burn of clues will keep you wondering what transpired here in the past.
  • Check out the game’s hand drawn “Field Guide” manual to learn about in-game equipment and features.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
NES, News, PC, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
Mega Cat StudiosNewsPCSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Robolt (PS4) Review with stream
3.0
12
 
Brain Show (PC) Review
7.0
 
Candle Knight (PC) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Full Quiet
8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles
 
Running Fable
Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon
 
Brain Show
Brain Show (PC) Review
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight (PC) Review
 
storm breaker gaming mouse
Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker
View All
Latest News
      
 
Full Quiet

8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles

by SquallSnake on June 30, 2023
Get lost in this challenging, mysterious, open-world adventure as you encounter strange creatures, solve puzzles, and figure out how to restore the radio relay grid in order to find your missing son. Look for clues along the way and manage your resources [...]
 
Xbox Gold July 2023

These are the free Xbox games for July 2023

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2023
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in July 2023 for Xbox Gold/Ultimate subscribers. Darkwood Roam by day, survive the night. Darkwood is a different type of survival horror game that builds tension through slow-burn atmosphere without [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums