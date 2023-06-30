8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Get lost in this challenging, mysterious, open-world adventure as you encounter strange creatures, solve puzzles, and figure out how to restore the radio relay grid in order to find your missing son. Look for clues along the way and manage your resources while you decode the secrets of Full Quiet.

Your puzzle solving, combat and survival skills will be tested… Do you have what it takes to silence the forest and drive out those who have emerged into our world?

Sounds legit, right? 8-bit Legit, to be precise. Bringing legit 8-bit games to modern consoles like Nintendo Switch and Xbox, 8-bit Legit, the publishing arm of Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their catalog, Full Quiet.

This brand-new game can be pre-ordered on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Steam starting June 30th with a retail release to follow on July 7, 2023, which will include an actual NES cartridge option.

“We wanted to create a unique experience on the NES,” Greg Caldwell of Retrotainment Games said. “The community and our backers helped make that possible.”

The Retrotainment team brought their love of maps, radios, exploration, getting lost in the woods, and mysterious places and creatures into the composition of the game. In order to create a sense of being isolated in the woods, they designed it to be somewhat cryptic and daunting with a persistent sense of dread.

Full Quiet’s origins harken back to convention trips to the Pacific Northwest for PAX and the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where one could argue that Retrotainment arrived on the #indieNES scene with the release of its first game Haunted: Halloween ’85 in 2015.

“We put a lot of ourselves into this game. We wanted to make a game that we wanted to play, and we hope that that feeling comes across and becomes a game that you want to play, as well!” Zachary Curl of Retrotainment Games said.

Full Quiet is compatible with the Nintendo Switch NES Online Controllers and has a full slate of exclusive achievements on Xbox.