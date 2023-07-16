3D Platformer Sephonie coming to console soon

by SquallSnake on July 16, 2023
Playstation 4
Sephonie
Contents

Publisher Ratalaika Games, with Analgesic Productions, announced they are set to release Sephonie, the acclaimed PC title, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One,  Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on July 21st 2023.

Analgesic’s lauded developers, Melos Han-Tani & Marina Kittaka, have made award-nominated titles such as Anodyne (2013), Even the Ocean (2016) and Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (2019), consistently earning praise for their beautiful graphics, enchanting stories and settings. Their games’ mechanics and challenges continue to adhere to the highest of standards in Sephonie.

Sephonie will pull in gamers who may not usually pick 3D platformers as their genre of choice, as its unique levels and surreal, complex story offer a unique and unrivalled gaming experience!

You play as three East Asian scientists, Amy, Ing-wen and Riyou, each with a distinctive personality. Each has stories and cultural references you’ll learn about as you guide them through tricky caves with your fast, gravity-defying platforming moves. Sephonie seamlessly integrates 3D platforming and a complex story about ecological themes and Asian history.

The player starts on the island surface, then enters red, sandstone caverns, before making their way to a jade-coloured cavern of towering trees. In between exploration, meet wondrous creatures who grant you new platforming abilities, and experience “Mindshares”, short, visual novel-esque segments, where you get to hear about the lives of the three protagonists.

During a “Mindshare,” the characters are actually learning about each other’s experiences and secrets! As they grow closer, the levels start to surreally become places from their lives, such as a Tokyo cityscape, Japanese shopping malls, and American Midwest suburbs!

Use acrobatic moves to navigate lush, jade canopies and rusty sandstone spires! Every surface is yours to climb.

  • Fling yourself over high ledges using the satisfying Teledash Vault 
  • Deftly Wall-run across any vertical surface
  • Grapple through the air with the help of long-tongued Ribbats
  • Effortlessly Glide by using floating Dandelion Puffs
  • Use a Fusion Pod to perform a rocket-like Super-Dash

Quick Facts About Sephonie

  • Varied platforming puzzles
  • Acrobatic platforming
  • Perfect for speedrunning
  • Intriguing story 
  • Colourful graphics
  • Unlockable platforming abilities
  • Surreal characters 
  • Interactive, beautiful environments, where every rock is climbable
  • 8 lovingly crafted main areas
  • Over 30 creatures to talk to and link with in the addictive “Puzzle Grid” minigame
  • Full 3D cutscenes
  • Vast postgame content
