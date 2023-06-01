3D platformer SCARF releasing in July

June 1, 2023
Playstation 4
Scarf
Discover your true destiny as you explore beautifully crafted worlds. But you won’t have to do it alone as you can rely on the help of your trustworthy companion – a dragon-shaped scarf. However, something or someone is hiding the truth. Find out for yourself when SCARF is coming to your Xbox and PlayStation on July 6th, 2023!

As soon as you are born you will meet your enchanted companion and it will be your task to help the Scarf get back home and reunite it with its mother. Follow the little souls, who stole the keys to the scarf’s home, through three colorful and magical worlds.

Although beautiful, these worlds have been altered by the souls in various ways, trying to hide the keys from the scarf. They set up daring challenges and overwhelming blockades to stop you from catching up with them and stealing back the tickets to your goal.

During your adventures in SCARF, you will have to solve various increasingly complex puzzles, overcome daunting obstacles and discover gorgeous new places, using interesting mechanics. Create a bond with the Scarf and unlock new abilities that will allow you to master exceedingly tricky platforming challenges. Glide, hook, and slingshot your way through this fantastical world of wonders.

Features:

  • A journey for all ages with multiple narrative levels
  • Beautiful scenarios
  • A stunning art style
  • A mysterious polymorphic scarf in the shape of a dragon
  • Unravel an alternate ending, depending on the player’s exploration
  • Adaptive orchestral music
  • A magical world with a legendary mythology
  • Exploration, puzzles, and platforms that make for an adventure worth remembering
