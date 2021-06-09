2D sci-fi platformer Metal Unit gets June release date on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 9, 2021
Metal Unit, the sprawling sci-fi action platformer published by NEOWIZ and developed by JellySnow Studio, is launching for Nintendo Switch on June 17th. Crafted in a beautiful sci-fi pixel-art style, Metal Unit is a 2D side-scrolling action-packed experience telling the tragic story of humanity’s battle to reclaim its home from the clutches of monsters and machines.

Employing classic roguelite elements alongside a persistent, point-based research tree, players will unlock new items and skills with every playthrough. With no shortage of weapons and attacks to choose from, players can easily adapt and gear every session towards their own unique playstyle.

“Metal Unit has been a labor of love, and from the start we wanted to get it to the Nintendo Switch players,” said Tae Hoon Kim, Art Director at JellySnow Studio. “We can’t wait to see players outfit their personalized M-Unit 11 suits and decide how to regain control of Earth.”

Metal Unit includes two difficulty modes, Normal and Hell, tons of difficult bosses to conquer, more than 50 unique enemy types, and hundreds of obtainable items to utilize. Metal Unit is also currently available on Steam. The game supports English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

