2D multiplayer sports compilation Narona Sports now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 25, 2022
Switch
2
0
previous article
Metal Gear Solid (GBC, 2000) 2p Link Cable VS BATTLE MODE
Narona Sports
Contents

Indie development studios Cokoon Games Lab is releasing their 2D multiplayer sports game, Narona Sports, on Nintendo Switch today.

Narona Sports is a fun and adorable game in which up to four players can choose one of the ten youngsters available, to play sports games such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, Ulama and Basque Ball. 

In Narona Sports, the player will be able to get to know the beautiful forests of Narona, as they get together to practice sports.  The rules of the five available games are adapted to the environment and the physiognomy of the characters, who have to hit the ball with their huge heads.

Pre orders of game is currently available on the Nintendo eShop at a 40% discount off. Additionally, from September 1 there will be a permanent price reduction of 35%.

Features

  • Football (aka soccer): A classic, two goals and two teams. Whoever puts the ball into the opposing team’s goal the most times wins.
  • Basketball: The game consists of putting the ball through the opponent’s metal hoop but in this case players  have adapted it to play with the head and some huge wooden baskets.
  • Volleyball: Pass the ball to the field of the opposing team. In this case you can use the net both to bounce the ball and to get on it with the help of the jumping mushrooms.
  •  Pok-ta-pok/Ulama: The objective is to invade the opposite field taking the ball and the rival to the opposite side. In Narona you also play with your head. A huge ring on the wall means that if you pass the ball through it you get… 5 points! Frankly funny!
  • Basque Ball: Hitting a rock-hard ball with your hand to send it hitting a wall? Yes, and it is really attractive! It is played in turns and each time the ball hits the wall, the team that hits changes. Be careful, don’t send it too low… or too high.
  • Lovable characters: Five girls and five boys are the brave ones who have joined the championship. With different speed, strength and jump each one takes advantage of its advantages in each sport. The smart girl, the lazy guy, the big guy, the jock, the music fan, the hard worker, the scared little girl, the sensitive guy, and the weird girl with tattoos… there’s room for everyone!
  • Costumes: By playing matches you get experience and with those points you can unlock costumes for your favorite characters. Customize your experience by playing with fun skins like firefighter, forest ranger, Marie Curie, scientist, rock star, sumo wrestler     
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sports, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review
7.0
12
 
Turrican Anthology Vol.1/2 (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
 
Gigapocalypse (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
 
UnderDungeon
RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 now in Early Access, console release planned later
 
Spider Man Remastered
MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
 
Vikings on Trampolines
Vikings on Trampolines is the next game by Owlboy creators D-Pad Studio
View All
Latest News
      
 
Narona Sports

2D multiplayer sports compilation Narona Sports now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 25, 2022
Indie development studios Cokoon Games Lab is releasing their 2D multiplayer sports game, Narona Sports, on Nintendo Switch today. Narona Sports is a fun and adorable game in which up to four players can choose one of the ten youngsters available, to play [...]
2
 
Islets

Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available

by SquallSnake on August 24, 2022
Developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Armor Games Studios are excited to announce the release of Islets for PC, Switch, and Xbox One! Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about Iko, a hopeful mouse warrior on an adventure in his rickety airship [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums