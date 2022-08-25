2D multiplayer sports compilation Narona Sports now available on Switch

Indie development studios Cokoon Games Lab is releasing their 2D multiplayer sports game, Narona Sports, on Nintendo Switch today.
Narona Sports is a fun and adorable game in which up to four players can choose one of the ten youngsters available, to play sports games such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, Ulama and Basque Ball.
In Narona Sports, the player will be able to get to know the beautiful forests of Narona, as they get together to practice sports. The rules of the five available games are adapted to the environment and the physiognomy of the characters, who have to hit the ball with their huge heads.
Pre orders of game is currently available on the Nintendo eShop at a 40% discount off. Additionally, from September 1 there will be a permanent price reduction of 35%.
Features
- Football (aka soccer): A classic, two goals and two teams. Whoever puts the ball into the opposing team’s goal the most times wins.
- Basketball: The game consists of putting the ball through the opponent’s metal hoop but in this case players have adapted it to play with the head and some huge wooden baskets.
- Volleyball: Pass the ball to the field of the opposing team. In this case you can use the net both to bounce the ball and to get on it with the help of the jumping mushrooms.
- Pok-ta-pok/Ulama: The objective is to invade the opposite field taking the ball and the rival to the opposite side. In Narona you also play with your head. A huge ring on the wall means that if you pass the ball through it you get… 5 points! Frankly funny!
- Basque Ball: Hitting a rock-hard ball with your hand to send it hitting a wall? Yes, and it is really attractive! It is played in turns and each time the ball hits the wall, the team that hits changes. Be careful, don’t send it too low… or too high.
- Lovable characters: Five girls and five boys are the brave ones who have joined the championship. With different speed, strength and jump each one takes advantage of its advantages in each sport. The smart girl, the lazy guy, the big guy, the jock, the music fan, the hard worker, the scared little girl, the sensitive guy, and the weird girl with tattoos… there’s room for everyone!
- Costumes: By playing matches you get experience and with those points you can unlock costumes for your favorite characters. Customize your experience by playing with fun skins like firefighter, forest ranger, Marie Curie, scientist, rock star, sumo wrestler