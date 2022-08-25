2D multiplayer sports compilation Narona Sports now available on Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie development studios Cokoon Games Lab is releasing their 2D multiplayer sports game, Narona Sports, on Nintendo Switch today.

Narona Sports is a fun and adorable game in which up to four players can choose one of the ten youngsters available, to play sports games such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, Ulama and Basque Ball.

In Narona Sports, the player will be able to get to know the beautiful forests of Narona, as they get together to practice sports. The rules of the five available games are adapted to the environment and the physiognomy of the characters, who have to hit the ball with their huge heads.

Pre orders of game is currently available on the Nintendo eShop at a 40% discount off. Additionally, from September 1 there will be a permanent price reduction of 35%.

Features