2D & 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! trailer here

Neko Ghost, Jump! is a puzzle-platformer in which you switch between 2D & 3D camera perspectives and between your physical & ghost forms to solve puzzles and combat enemies. Neko Ghost, Jump! will be released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in 2021.
