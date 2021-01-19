2D & 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! trailer here

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Neko Ghost, Jump! is a puzzle-platformer in which you switch between 2D & 3D camera perspectives and between your physical & ghost forms to solve puzzles and combat enemies. Neko Ghost, Jump! will be released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in 2021.