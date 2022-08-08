2.5D adventure platfomer Space Tail getting free prologue on Steam

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

“Lost in The Sands” is the title of the free prologue to the puzzle adventure platformer – “Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home”. You will travel through space with Bea on August 12th.

Space Tail is an amazing 2,5-D adventure platformer, where the player immerses into a deep, emotionally moving plot. Lost in the Sands prologue tells the tale of Bea’s adventure on one of the newly discovered planets.

The game will be also available on Nintendo Switch, published by RedDeer.Games.

Few people know that the first animal in space was a fruit fly sent by humans for research – that’s a fact. Many others have paid the highest price for the trip…

In “Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home” Bea is the only pet survivor. Now lonely and lost, she is on her own. Whether her journey will end with a happy return home, you will be able to find out in the game this fall.

Each journey brings new sensations, experiences, and acquaintances. During her wandering, Bea will discover new planets that no earthly creature has ever seen.

Each of them is different, with peculiar properties, each of them being both a challenge and a danger. She will find space friends who will help her survive and move on. Although not all creatures will be amicable…

And all this will be known through her sensitive canine senses that will help her “sniff out” the way to her beloved home.