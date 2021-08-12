11 bit studios Officially Announces Frostpunk 2

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
PC
10
0
previous article
Futuristic shooter Foreclosed now available
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)
Frostpunk 2
Contents

11 bit studios is proud to announce Frostpunk 2 – the sequel to the highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival city-builder. Frostpunk 2 is the first project to be revealed from the three in-house games that are currently being developed at the Warsaw-based company. In addition to the big reveal, you can try the original Frostpunk for free on Steam for a limited time during this coming weekend between August 12th and 16th.

In Frostpunk’s successor, players are once again tasked with playing as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality. But the apocalyptic world has moved on. After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.

With the ever-growing team responsible for the first game, which is now nearly 70 people strong, the sequel will bring a much bigger scope to the table. “We have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, to the quality of UX. Our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk,” states Jakub Stokalski, Frostpunk 2 Co-Director
Jakub also shares his grand vision for Frostpunk 2: “What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit – and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor – survival vs human values, life vs the arctic frost. But most importantly, it adds a new layer that is present in many aspects of the game – be it politics, be it society, be it technological progress – the conflict between humans and their nature”.
Frostpunk became an instant hit on PC when it was first released in 2018. The Console Edition release was also well-received the following year. Post-launch, the game has received a ton of free additional content and three paid expansions and surpassed the 3 million copies sales mark in time for its 3 year anniversary in April 2021.
Frostpunk will be available for free on Steam from today, August 12th from 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/5 PM CET, to August 16th until 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/7 PM CET. Players will need to buy the game if they wish to continue playing after that period.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
7.5
10
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Haven Park
Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch
 
Orcs must die 3
MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)
 
Frostpunk 2
11 bit studios Officially Announces Frostpunk 2
 
FORECLOSED
Futuristic shooter Foreclosed now available
 
Good Knight
Good Knight is an insane one-button bullet hell
View All
Latest News
      
 
Heart Chain Kitty

Indie 3D platformer Heart Chain Kitty launching soon on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Created by solo developer Bernhard Politsch of origamihero games, Heart Chain Kitty is a 3D platformer in the mold of Super Mario Sunshine and Banjo-Kazooie. Fittingly, the game features 40 surreal levels filled with secrets and unique powers-ups – such [...]
16
 
Haven Park

Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer Fabien Weibel are proud to announce that their first joint wholesome exploration game Haven Park is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch. In Haven Park you inherit your grandma’s old camping grounds and soon find [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums