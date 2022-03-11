0 Degrees is a wintery platforming adventure

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Mokoko X coming to Switch, Xbox, and PC in April
0 Degrees
Contents

A snow-covered wonderland of platforming action awaits in 0 Degrees, a chill puzzle experience for players of any age or skill level! Take control of a bundled-up pixel art climber as they make their way across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark caves and over treacherous pitfalls! Help them survive mysterious hazards and overcome brain-teasing obstacles that span 40 unique levels. It is available on PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox and published by EastAsiaSoft.

The objective is simple, to navigate single-screen challenges from entry to exit, then warp to the next level of escalating complexity. Locate and unlock warp points by activating switches, opening doors and finding special crystals. You’ll even be able to form ice blocks to help you negotiate dangerous gaps or reach high ledges. Stack them on top of one another, knock them over or toss them on top of spikes and switches. And if you get in a tight spot or plummet off a cliff, no worries! You can restart at the beginning of any level you’ve reached, allowing you to try again or go for better times.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch) Review
7.5
10
 
Explosive Candy World (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Plunderer’s Adventures (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
 
Gunborg Dark Matters
Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC
 
mass2
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Tower-defense-meets-pinball title Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
0 Degrees

0 Degrees is a wintery platforming adventure

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
A snow-covered wonderland of platforming action awaits in 0 Degrees, a chill puzzle experience for players of any age or skill level! Take control of a bundled-up pixel art climber as they make their way across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark [...]
6
 
Mokoko X

Mokoko X coming to Switch, Xbox, and PC in April

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
Mokoko X will be coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox on April 7. Mokoko X is a nostalgic arcade game that draws inspiration from games like Volfied, Qix and Gals Panic. The game looks to resurrect the soul of the arcade genre while adding a modern [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums