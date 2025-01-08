Ys X: Nordics gets new trailer

NIS America released an accolades trailer for Ys X: Nordics, the milestone entry in the legendary Ys series, now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store).

The new trailer shows off highlights of the critically-acclaimed Action RPG.

Following their tenuous encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and the proud pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate – and the mysterious power

of Mana! As they search for a way to undo the mystical ties that bind them, they soon find themselves caught up in a conflict between two factions: the seafaring warriors known as the Normans and the enigmatic and seemingly immortal Griegr. In order to save the people of Obelia Gulf, Adol and Karja must navigate the depths of their unexpected bond and the power that it grants them.

Details:

● Two Heroes, One Story: Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people.

● Cross Action System: Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

● The Power of Mana: Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points.

● Sailor’s Delight: The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels. Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made

possible with this seaworthy vessel.

Title: Ys X: Nordics

Release: October 2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG)

Genre: Action RPG

Player(s): 1

Text: (Console): English, French / (PC): English, French, Japanese

Audio: (Console & PC): English, Japanese

Ratings: ESRB: T for Teen

Publisher: NIS America, Inc.

Developer/Licensor: Nihon Falcom Corporation