WYRMHALL: Brush and Banter is a cozy new adventure title by a two brother team

US indie developer Leafy Games, an experienced two brother team, announced that WYRMHALL: Brush and Banter is set for release on PC Steam on 7th March 2025 priced at USD $9.99 / EUR €9.75 / GBP £8.50. An endearing cartoon-like colorful presentation, together with a collection of quirky characters, packed with humor and a wild and loony storyline makes this a title that will captivate gamers and cozy fans alike!

Get addicted to the weird and wonderful

You play as a small goblin who just picked a random post from a job board and it turns out there is some part-time work needed at a cleaning kiosk.

When you approach the kiosk you meet its manager, Bimbly. He teaches you the basics of magical artifact cleaning by cleaning the kiosk bell. Bimbly then departs for a much needed vacation and your first day officially begins! For the next seven days, you’ll go through the cycle of meeting new patrons, hearing their stories and helping them with their messy artifacts and trinkets.

Your first official customer is a fashionable ghost and their very fancy astral compass. Ironically, your first customer has mistaken your kiosk for a repair shop and is asking you to fix it – even after explaining it they don’t seem to really be listening!

After the first day ends, the camera cuts to some villain’s lair as the player learns about some secret plot! Every new character that shows up at your kiosk, does something different and surprising with their object, or the magical mechanics of the item. From an enchanted teacup to a cursed skull with a chip on its shoulder, (although a skull has no shoulder) each item and client brings new twists and surprises. The essence of WYRMHALL is the unexpected!

WOW, that’s cool!

There are unique events that can occur or be missed depending on how well you clean the artifacts. One example is that if you do a poor job cleaning one wizard’s very powerful Soul-Fire Lotus Charm (™), you’ll later be summoned to wizard court, accused of fraud against a wizard! So many scenarios and eventualities!

Settle down – Setting the Scene

The setting of WYRMHALL: Brush and Banter takes place in a massive pocket-dimension connecting thousands of different worlds together through magical Wyrmdoors. Because of the connections, countless people pass through Wyrmhall to travel between these worlds, and others have set up shop to cater to these passersby as well as those who choose to stay. It’s like a fantasy version of a big airport.



However, it also means that you never know who is going to show up at your kiosk!

BITS TO SEE, BITS TO PLAY, BITS TO CHALLENGE

Dozens of “artifacts” to discover and chumpos to meet

Clean artifacts perfectly… or don’t and see what happens!

Different endings can unlock if you’re a good gob or not

Original soundtrack to vibe to while cleaning

Play as a goblin and learn the unique and intricate dialect of “gob-speak”

Designed to be completed in a single sitting (around 2 hours, less if you’re a bad gob)

Playable with just a mouse

Comedy and Humor

Cozy, fun and nuts!

“We believe gamers who play things that are short, cute, comedic or cozy will likely find something to enjoy with WYRMHALL: Brush and Banter.” Leafy Games