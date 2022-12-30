Will these DS/3DS/DSi cases fit an Analogue Pocket?

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

If you don’t want to shell out $30 for a case you’ll receive in 1 year, there could be cheaper and more creative storing solutions for your Analogue Pocket.

Check out my Analogue Pocket Unboxing video here.

In this video, I took every Nintendo DS/DSi/3DS case I could find to see if the Analogue Pocket would fit safely and comfortably inside. There were definitely some winners and definitely some you’ll want to avoid.

Hoping this video helps my fellow AP fans out there.

If you have an alternative case idea, please share in the comments so everyone can benefit.