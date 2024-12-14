Westild’s Law (XSX) Review

Westild’s Law is another high quality, low-cost downloadable title published by Ratalaika Games. Designed around a western theme, this twin-stick shooter is addictive, polished, and fits firmly within Ratalaika’s quality library of pixel-based games.

A town has been overtaken by bandits and it is your job to stop them, rescue hostages, and take down gunslinging bosses along the way. This 2D pixel shooter adopts standard twin-stick controls to quality results; it feels good and responsive at every turn. However, the intuitive control scheme isn’t the only reason why this game is so great. The RPG mechanics provide the addictive gameplay hook in this single player adventure.

By defeating the bad guys and taking their loot, you can purchase new weapons, weapon enhancements, stat boosts, and numerous abilities. There is a lot to upgrade and all can be earned by the time you reach the end of the near-50 stages. Granted, upgrades need to be selected wisely as there is no option to replay missions to grind for gold, perhaps this game’s biggest flaw, limiting replay value. Once a mission has been completed, there is no going back and you can only sequentially play the next one. So the game wants you to progress in a very specific way, which is fine, but starts to become predictable within a couple dozen stages. It also would have been nice to see a checklist of unlocked abilities on the pause menu.

Speaking of stages, there is a decent variety. From protecting a stash of goods from being destroyed, to sniping all the bandits on a moving train, to saving hostages, to navigating cactus fields on horseback, there is more to just moving and shooting. However, I have one complaint with the bigger “kill’em all” stages. Having a mini map would be helpful as navigating these larger spaces can be slightly disorienting since the environmental assets repeat and some turns lead to dead ends. Plus, the camera doesn’t always pan in the direction you want at the speed you want. Meaning, there will be times a bad guy can temporarily shoot you from off screen or an enemy will be right on top of you because you couldn’t see what was ahead as the camera swings into place. To be fair, these instances are not game breaking as the quest remains easier going through out. The biggest challenge comes from the boss fights which can be more bullet spongey than desired.

The presentation is also stupidly adorable. Each character sprite is cute and charming while everyone moves with perfect fluidity. I am a total sucker for pixel art made in this style and the accompanying western themed soundtrack aligns well with the visual flair. The NPCs also mumble in this mock Animal Crossing-speak which also adds to the wholesomeness.

Westild’s Law is undoubtedly a sleeper hit. Personally, I would have played through the game in one sitting but realized it was really late and forced myself to put down the controller, only to anticipate finishing the quest the following evening. There are a few minor, excusable blemishes but they ultimately do not hold back the overall fun factor from a game that only costs a few bucks.

Looking for an inexpensive quality game that and only takes a few hours to clear? Be sure to add Westild’s Law to your wishlist.

