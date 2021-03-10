We Were Here Forever announced – trailer here

We Were Here Forever is all about cooperative puzzle solving through communication and observation with a whole new set of puzzles and new parts of Castle Rock to explore.
For comparison, you can check out our coverage of the previous game, We Were Here Together, HERE.
We Were Here Forever is the largest We Were Here game yet and features:
– all new asymmetrical cooperative puzzles and challenges
– an even more intriguing and thrilling story
– a lively world full of charming and thrilling details
– next gen experience from UI to gameplay
We Were Here Forever will arrive in Q4 2021 on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.
