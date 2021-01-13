Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on January 13, 2021
Switch
3
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 12, 2021
next article
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here
Contents
Item Reviewed

Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Plays more like an arcade game but looks like a sim

Negatives

There is no soundtrack and the voice quips get annoying quickly
Takes a long while to unlock the cool stuff and is basically just an expansion to the original

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

A sequel to an under appreciated arcadey dogfighter that has solid play control.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Released in early 2019, Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight was a pleasantly unexpected aerial fighter published by 7Levels and developed by Home Net Games.  Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces is the sequel to this under appreciated eShop title and basically acts like DLC as opposed to a whole new game, for better or worse. 

Instead of flying WW2 aircraft, the player is now exposed to WWI vessels. Other than the minor visual change, this is the same game as the original title. Honestly, if you missed the first release, then having a repeat here is welcomed but players of the original might be looking for a bit more. Either way, gameplay still features the same arcade-like lock-on with zoomed aiming.  Flight control, the sense of speed, and the aiming/zooming feature all feel good and it is what makes this game so enjoyable. Layered with a simple but vast leveling system to unlock more planes and upgrades, this sequel is on par with the original.

Players won’t just be flying a standard plane with machine gun. There are bombing runs, different mission types such as kill them all or defend a friendly, and there are even balloons that need to be blown up.  Unfortunately, the same complaints about the original made their way into this sequel such as the complete lack of a soundtrack with repeating voice quotes. It also is difficult to distinguish when taking damage in real time. Sure, there is a red meter at the top of the screen but that is difficult to see when in heated dog fights. It would have been nice to see some altitude variation in the flat environment below but at least it looks nice when flying high above.

It is a little disappointing new features were not included but the extended gameplay from the original WWII fighter still entertains. When browsing the eShop, I think it might be easy to dismiss these two aerial dogfighters. It isn’t the new Star Fox you have been hankering for but it might hold you over, at least until a new Crimson Skies gets released or remastered. 

Not To Be Confused With: Red Wings: Aces of the Sky  

Better Than: you probably expect

Wait For It: Warplanes WWIII

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces (Switch) Review
7.5
3
 
60 Parsecs! (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
60 Seconds! Reatomized (Xbox One) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Ultimate Summer debuts on PC in Early Access
 
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Rouge Legacy 2 (PC Early Access)
 
Extra features await in Stranger of Sword City Revisited for Nintendo Switch and PC
 
Pangeon (PC) Review with stream
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ultimate Summer debuts on PC in Early Access

by SquallSnake on January 13, 2021
Ultimate Summer, a twisted mix of primitive carnage known from titles like Serious Sam and (un)heroic defensive maneuvers characteristic of the tower defense genre, is debuting on PC. The game is scheduled to enter Early Access on January 15th, where it [...]
5
 

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here

by SquallSnake on January 13, 2021
Can a thief become a hero? That’s up to you in Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, coming February 9 to Nintendo Switch. Quest for Glory meets Harry Potter in Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, an open-world adventure/RPG from veteran game designers Lori and [...]
2
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums