Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces (Switch) Review

Full Review

Released in early 2019, Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight was a pleasantly unexpected aerial fighter published by 7Levels and developed by Home Net Games. Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces is the sequel to this under appreciated eShop title and basically acts like DLC as opposed to a whole new game, for better or worse.

Instead of flying WW2 aircraft, the player is now exposed to WWI vessels. Other than the minor visual change, this is the same game as the original title. Honestly, if you missed the first release, then having a repeat here is welcomed but players of the original might be looking for a bit more. Either way, gameplay still features the same arcade-like lock-on with zoomed aiming. Flight control, the sense of speed, and the aiming/zooming feature all feel good and it is what makes this game so enjoyable. Layered with a simple but vast leveling system to unlock more planes and upgrades, this sequel is on par with the original.

Players won’t just be flying a standard plane with machine gun. There are bombing runs, different mission types such as kill them all or defend a friendly, and there are even balloons that need to be blown up. Unfortunately, the same complaints about the original made their way into this sequel such as the complete lack of a soundtrack with repeating voice quotes. It also is difficult to distinguish when taking damage in real time. Sure, there is a red meter at the top of the screen but that is difficult to see when in heated dog fights. It would have been nice to see some altitude variation in the flat environment below but at least it looks nice when flying high above.

It is a little disappointing new features were not included but the extended gameplay from the original WWII fighter still entertains. When browsing the eShop, I think it might be easy to dismiss these two aerial dogfighters. It isn’t the new Star Fox you have been hankering for but it might hold you over, at least until a new Crimson Skies gets released or remastered.

Not To Be Confused With: Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Better Than: you probably expect

Wait For It: Warplanes WWIII

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz