Twin-Stick Shooter Bitmaster coming to Xbox One and Switch in June

by SquallSnake on June 9, 2021
Bitmaster will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 23, 2021 for $4.99. This game will be released by Sometimes You.

Bitmaster is a dynamic and colorful twin-stick shooter.

You need to destroy the enemies and collect power-ups to improve weapons. Game balance changes periodically, which makes the game unpredictable and difficult to get a high score.

Features:

  • 100 waves of enemies
  • 8 guns
  • 13 perks
  • 5 heroes to unlock
  • 20 types of enemies
  • 5 wicked bosses
  • Only 1 way to escape
  • Lot of factors that may cause troubles… or make the game easier!
