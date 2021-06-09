Twin-Stick Shooter Bitmaster coming to Xbox One and Switch in June

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Bitmaster will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 23, 2021 for $4.99. This game will be released by Sometimes You.

Bitmaster is a dynamic and colorful twin-stick shooter.

You need to destroy the enemies and collect power-ups to improve weapons. Game balance changes periodically, which makes the game unpredictable and difficult to get a high score.

Features: