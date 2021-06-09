Twin-Stick Shooter Bitmaster coming to Xbox One and Switch in June

Bitmaster will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 23, 2021 for $4.99. This game will be released by Sometimes You.
Bitmaster is a dynamic and colorful twin-stick shooter.
You need to destroy the enemies and collect power-ups to improve weapons. Game balance changes periodically, which makes the game unpredictable and difficult to get a high score.
Features:
- 100 waves of enemies
- 8 guns
- 13 perks
- 5 heroes to unlock
- 20 types of enemies
- 5 wicked bosses
- Only 1 way to escape
- Lot of factors that may cause troubles… or make the game easier!
