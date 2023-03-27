Tricky Thief (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

Mixing the gameplay of a classic block pushing puzzler with the field of vision of Metal Gear Solid, Tricky Thief is a simple game and easy way to increase your Gamerscore (or Trophy count if playing the Playstation version).

You know those block pushing puzzles in any Zelda game? The ones where you push a block of ice that glides across a grid and won’t stop until it hits a wall? Tricky Thief is that except you are the block of ice and you need to collect coins along the way, avoiding the field of vision of police offers as you go (because you play a thief, get it?). The first handful of stages will only take a couple seconds, but the difficulty increases towards the end, often requiring trial-and-error to complete.

For a game that only using the analog stick, it isn’t bad way to almost mindless burn an hour to complete all the puzzles. However, the overly simplistic presentation isn’t going to win any awards. The plain background, lack of options and replayability, basic color scheme, and low animation justifies the low cost to download this digital release. Sure, it looks basic and boring but to be fair, it is fine and works for what it sets out to do. However, the audio department needs work. At random points, the music just cuts in/out and starts to crackle for no reason; you can hear it for yourself in my embedded stream here. Not sure what is happening but it is majorly distraction and incomplete.

It isn’t EastAsiaSoft’s best release but it follows their criteria of releasing a game based around one gameplay element, being simple, having a low cost of entry, and being appealing with non-intimidating pick-up-and-play mentality. What is lacks in polish makes up for an easy way to increase your Gamerscore by 1,000 points.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.