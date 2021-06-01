These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 1, 2021

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale now through June 7, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
112th SeedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
2URVIVEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Ages of Mages: The Last KeeperXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 China RisingAdd-On100%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Dragon’s TeethAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Naval StrikeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 PremiumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Second AssaultAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Premium Starter PackAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Starter PackAdd-On10%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield™ 1 ApocalypseAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield™ 1 In the Name of the TsarAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield™ 1 They Shall Not PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield™ 1 Turning TidesAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection UnlockAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Bear With Me: The Lost RobotsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Spotlight Sale
Brunch ClubXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
ButcherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Cake BashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
CastleStorm – Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
CATTCHXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Coffee CrisisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Do Not Feed the MonkeysXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Ellen – The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
ExtinctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Farming ExpansionAdd-On33%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment PackAdd-On33%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment PackAdd-On33%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum ExpansionAdd-On33%DWG*
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)EA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Knightin’+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Lichtspeer: Double Speer EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SSmart Delivery75%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SXbox Game Pass70%Spotlight Sale
Mahjong Adventure DXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
MaroonersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
MotoGP 19Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery15%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21EA Play70%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21 Great Eight EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21: Rewind BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
No Man’s SkyXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Nowhere ProphetXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
Overcooked! 2Xbox Game Pass50%DWG*
PHOGS!Xbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Pinball FX3 – Iron & Steel PackXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
PixARKXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Please, Don’t Touch AnythingXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Redout – Back to Earth PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Redout – Lightspeed EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Reflection of MineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
RememoriedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Ruvato: Original ComplexXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Sig.NULLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S10%Spotlight Sale
SIMULACRAXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Space Otter CharlieXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
Splash Blast PanicXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG*
SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel EditionXbox Play Anywhere25%DWG*
Task Force KampasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3Xbox Game Pass100%Spotlight Sale
The Infectious Madness of Doctor DekkerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
The OccupationXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The PersistenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Trover Saves the UniverseXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
UFC 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Unravel TwoEA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Void Bastards: DeLUXe BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)Xbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Wizards of BrandelXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Worms BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alien RageArcade75%DWG*
Enemy FrontGames On Demand75%DWG*
Enemy Front Multiplayer Expansion PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible80%Spotlight Sale
