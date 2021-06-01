These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 1, 2021

The following Xbox games are on sale now through June 7, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|112th Seed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|2URVIVE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4
|EA Play
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 China Rising
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Naval Strike
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 4 Second Assault
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Premium Starter Pack
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Starter Pack
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield™ 1 Apocalypse
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield™ 1 In the Name of the Tsar
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield™ 1 They Shall Not Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield™ 1 Turning Tides
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Brunch Club
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Butcher
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cake Bash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|CastleStorm – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|CATTCH
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Coffee Crisis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ellen – The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Farming Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knightin’+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mahjong Adventure DX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Marooners
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MotoGP 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21
|EA Play
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21 Great Eight Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 21: Rewind Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|No Man’s Sky
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Nowhere Prophet
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|DWG*
|Overcooked! 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|PHOGS!
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|Pinball FX3 – Iron & Steel Pack
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|PixARK
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Please, Don’t Touch Anything
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Redout – Back to Earth Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Lightspeed Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Reflection of Mine
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rememoried
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ruvato: Original Complex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG*
|Sig.NULL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|SIMULACRA
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Space Otter Charlie
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|Splash Blast Panic
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|DWG*
|SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|DWG*
|Task Force Kampas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
|Xbox Game Pass
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Occupation
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|The Persistence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Trover Saves the Universe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG*
|UFC 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Wizards of Brandel
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Worms Battlegrounds
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alien Rage
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Enemy Front
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Enemy Front Multiplayer Expansion Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
SquallSnake
