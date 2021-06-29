These are the free Xbox games for July 2021

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2021
XBOX One
Xbox free Gold July 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during July 2021.

Planet Alpha
Survive a strange planet filled with danger and mystery. Marooned and alone, venture across the beautiful foreign land and unlock its many hidden secrets. With relentless enemies pursuing you, harness the power of night and day in your fight to stay alive in this alien world.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
Jump into a sprawling, gut-busting story featuring bizarre and absurd takes on legendary characters. Design, build, and share your custom levels with friends in this Monty Python-esque tower defense and arcade game.

Conker: Live & Reloaded
Back with a hangover and a heavy dose of attitude, play gaming’s notorious squirrel, Conker, through a raunchy world full of twisted characters, innuendos, and outrageous movie parodies.

Midway Arcade Origins (check out my review of this 2012 game here)
With more than 30 timeless entries from the golden age of arcade gaming, relive your childhood or discover classic games for the first time, such as Defender, Gauntlet, Rampart, and more. No quarters needed to play!

