These are the free Xbox games for January 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 23, 2021
XBOX 360
7
0
previous article
DEEEER Simulator (Xbox One) Review
Xbox Games Gold Jan 2022
Contents

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free in January 2022 for Xbox Live Gold members.

NeuroVoider – check out my review of this game here.
Set in a cybernetic world and featuring an original soundtrack from cyberpunk artist, Dan Terminus, battle through hordes of vigilante robots using endless combinations of nuclear-powered weapons. Play co-op with up to four of your friends or rampage alone in this hack ’n’ slash twin-stick shooter RPG.

Aground
For humanity to survive and reach the stars, you’ll need to craft and build. Whether unlocking new technology, raising dragons, or launching into space, the sky is literally not the limit. Recover what was lost and rebuild everything!

Radiant Silvergun
Restored by Treasure, the legendary vertical-shooter returns with the same shoot ‘em up gameplay which made the original arcade version so famous. New additions, such as the “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode help elevate the fun in this fantastic shooter.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene
The game that defined video games for generations is back with a new twist. Play a total of 143 stages which evolve in both look and feel the more you play. Unlock new stages, new power ups, and new features, all to imaginatively stunning visuals.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
DEEEER Simulator (Xbox One) Review
6.0
12
 
6Souls (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Pumpkin Jack – New Gen Edition (XSX) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return
Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
 
gta feart 1
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox Games Gold Jan 2022

These are the free Xbox games for January 2022

by SquallSnake on December 23, 2021
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free in January 2022 for Xbox Live Gold members. NeuroVoider ($13.99): Available January 1 to 31 Aground ($14.99): Available January 16 to February 15 Radiant Silvergun ($14.99): Available January 1 to [...]
7
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of December 21, 2021

by SquallSnake on December 21, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted now through January 2, 2022. Lots of stuff here. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Way Out EA Play 70% Countdown Sale ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums