These are the free Xbox games for January 2022

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free in January 2022 for Xbox Live Gold members.

NeuroVoider ($13.99): Available January 1 to 31

($13.99): Available January 1 to 31 Aground ($14.99): Available January 16 to February 15

($14.99): Available January 16 to February 15 Radiant Silvergun ($14.99): Available January 1 to 15

($14.99): Available January 1 to 15 Space Invaders Infinity Gene ($9.99): Available January 16 to 31

NeuroVoider – check out my review of this game here.

Set in a cybernetic world and featuring an original soundtrack from cyberpunk artist, Dan Terminus, battle through hordes of vigilante robots using endless combinations of nuclear-powered weapons. Play co-op with up to four of your friends or rampage alone in this hack ’n’ slash twin-stick shooter RPG.

Aground

For humanity to survive and reach the stars, you’ll need to craft and build. Whether unlocking new technology, raising dragons, or launching into space, the sky is literally not the limit. Recover what was lost and rebuild everything!

Radiant Silvergun

Restored by Treasure, the legendary vertical-shooter returns with the same shoot ‘em up gameplay which made the original arcade version so famous. New additions, such as the “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode help elevate the fun in this fantastic shooter.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

The game that defined video games for generations is back with a new twist. Play a total of 143 stages which evolve in both look and feel the more you play. Unlock new stages, new power ups, and new features, all to imaginatively stunning visuals.