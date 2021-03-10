Taxi Chaos (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2021
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
We Were Here Forever announced - trailer here
next article
Lost Game Boy Color game Infinity finally scheduled to be published
Contents
Item Reviewed

Taxi Chaos (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Will remind you of the original Dreamcast release
Fine if you want to play for 3-5 minutes at a time
The jump feature is the best part

Negatives

No staying power or options to explore
Rumble feature cannot be turned off and is very annoying
Mock NYC is freakishly empty

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

An exact clone of Crazy Taxi with zero replay value and higher price point.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Taxi Chaos isn’t trying to hide the fact this is a Crazy Taxi clone. Created and published by GS2 Games and Lion Castle, this spiritual sequel has no affiliation with Sega at all.  Other than the non-Offspring soundtrack and a New York feeling cityscape, Taxi Chaos is pretty much exactly the same game as Sega’s 2000 original for better and worse.

The goal is to drive around a mock-New York City, pick up citizens waiting on street corners, and deliver them to their destination in the shortest amount of time possible. Successfully completing these tasks earns points and extended time on the clock. Once the short timer hits zero, it is game over, your score gets uploaded to the online leaderboards, and you are tasked with trying again.

This is not a realistic simulation by any means as the game encourages players to drive recklessly, smashing through guardrails, stop signs, and light poles along the way. Pedestrians will often get the way but always jump to safety at the last second, ensuring this arcade experience does not receive an M rating.  The only new but highly welcomed feature Taxi Chaos brings over Crazy Taxi is the ability to jump. This helps avoid incoming traffic and reach higher tiers with ease, keeping action constantly fast paced and more exciting.

The problem with Taxi Chaos is the lack of any staying power. The Arcade mode only lasts a few minutes, there are only a few unlockable vehicles which all feel the same, and the only incentive to keep playing is to earn a higher spot on the leaderboard.  The unlockable Pro Mode also doesn’t really make sense as it is the same game as the standard Arcade mode only without the arrow GPS indicator. Unless you play this game for hours and start to memorize the city roads, much like a real life cabbie, you will be totally lost. The fake New York City is also composed of generic visuals (roads are often empty of vehicles and barely any people on the sidewalks) and the soundtrack doesn’t add anything. In fact, it is best to play with the volume off as the banter between the cab driver and cab riders repeat to eye rolling levels.

With the original Crazy Taxi still available on most digital stores sold for a fraction of the price, there really isn’t much reason to play this 2021 release since this short lived arcade experience would be better played when you drop a quarter into a machine at your local pizza parlor instead of sitting down for a console experience at home.

Also available on PS4 and Switch.

Also Try: Crazy Taxi on GBA

Oh Yeah: there was Crazy Taxi 3

Wait For It: Simpson’s Road Rage 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedGS2 GamesLion CastleReviewXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Taxi Chaos (Xbox One) Review
4.0
4
 
Bonkies (Xbox One) Review
5.5
 
GraviFire (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
We Were Here Forever announced – trailer here
 
Pile Up! Box on Box is coming for PC in March, consoles this summer
 
Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features
 
Back 4 Blood Preview
 
Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream
View All
Latest News
      
 

Lost Game Boy Color game Infinity finally scheduled to be published

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2021
Developed in 2001, the video game Infinity will finally get a physical publication for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. Part of the original Affinix team and fresh faces, overseen by Canadian company Retro Modding and its subsidiary Incube8 Games, will resume [...]
13
 

We Were Here Forever announced – trailer here

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2021
We Were Here Forever is all about cooperative puzzle solving through communication and observation with a whole new set of puzzles and new parts of Castle Rock to explore. For comparison, you can check out our coverage of the previous game, We Were Here [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums