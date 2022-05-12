Sword and Fairy: Together Forever getting Summer 2022 release – first look here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent developer and publisher Eastasiasoft Limited announced that Chinese mythology-based action RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, a brand new standalone entry in the storied franchise, will release on PS5 and PS4 in North America, Europe and Australia this summer targeting a simultaneous global launch.

With its beginnings in 1995, the Sword and Fairy RPG series has captured the hearts and imagination of Chinese-speaking players for decades. Now, in 2022, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever advances mechanics and graphics presentation into the next generation. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever features intense real-time combat and vast detailed environments to explore, complemented by depth and engaging storytelling that have defined the franchise since its inception. This is a standalone RPG epic that can be enjoyed equally by long-time fans or newcomers without prior knowledge of the series, one that Eastasiasoft Limited is exceptionally proud to bring to new audiences worldwide.

“There is nothing more thrilling to our eastasiasoft team than when we get the chance to work on a beloved Asian game that might otherwise never see the light of day in the west,” said Joshua Michael French, Project Lead for Eastasiasoft Limited. “Sword and Fairy: Together Forever exemplifies this in every respect. It’s a beautiful game by any standard, wrought with Chinese tradition and bolstered by decades of passion. It joins our lineup alongside Xuan Yuan Sword 7, Empire of Angels IV and Sword and Fairy 6 to continue our invaluable relationship with SOFTSTAR, one that we hope to grow and nurture with more titles still to come!”

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever has already been well-received in its original PC release, garnering the praise of players and reviewers alike for its graphics, world building, nuanced story and dynamic character writing. Digital Foundry has especially praised its character modeling and visual style:

“Many characters are accentuated with cloth or hair physics to accentuate their movement in ways which make the game a joy to look at – especially in combat where the animations are delightfully over the top,” commented Alex Battaglia, video producer for Eurogamer.net. “I’m really happy to have discovered the Sword and Fairy series – and this seventh series entry really has much to commend it.”

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is originally developed by Softstar Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Eastasiasoft Limited will publish digitally in the west. This new console version of the game will feature four exclusive outfits and a weapon appearance not available in the original PC release. Physical editions for PS5™ and PS4™ are also in the works. Further details and pricing will be shared at a later date.