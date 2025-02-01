Survive your GF’s wrath in Girlfriend From Hell this V-Day

Girlfriend from Hell

Girlfriend from Hell will be released on PS4, PS5, and Switch on Feb 14, 2025 for $4.99.

Miya loved Haruto more than life and would do anything for him!
She waited a long time for him to propose marriage to her.

Miya decided to ask Haruto to be her husband, but he refused her. Video games were more important to him than love! She was very angry! Miya decided to make her boyfriend’s life a living hell!

Girlfriend From Hell is an addictive and funny arcade 2D puzzle game. The main goal of the game is the revenge of a girl – to her lover. The heroine needs to find items and use them to turn her boyfriend’s life into hell.

You need to collect various items to make a trap with their help. For example: on the shelf there are toy balls. The girlfriend scatters them on the floor on which her boyfriend walks. When her boyfriend walks over these balls, he falls to the floor. Or the girlfriend can saw the chair her boyfriend is sitting on with a saw, and when the boyfriend sits on it, he falls.

