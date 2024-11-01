Super XYX (XSX) Review

Super XYX, published by EastAsiaSoft, is a ridiculous, fluidly fast vertical eye-scorcher of a shooter.

This ten-dollar action-heavy download is impressive for two main reasons. First, its visual fidelity never gets old and remains consistently awesome throughout. Secondly, with just a little practice, you’ll be thinking to yourself “how I am still alive” with so much action, explosions, and laser blasts on screen at one time. It is difficult but fair and I was thoroughly impressed with myself for surviving the constant fire power. When you play this for yourself, you’ll understand this sense of self accomplishment.

Even with multiple difficulty settings, a welcomed feature, the challenge is always aiming at your face without mercy. Speaking of settings, the options menu is filled with them and wish more shooters were this considerate. Two ships are available at the start but more can be unlocked and each is outfitted with different fire power. For example, one shoots straight ahead, another is more spread out, and an early unlockable ship shoots lasers sporadically. In other words, it is worth experimenting because one ship isn’t necessary better than others.

An obvious highlight are the visuals but not just for how fluid the framerate is. This is a colorful game that looks and sounds like a genuine arcade game from the mid-90s right down to the marquee art. If this game was slapped in an arcade cabinet and put in the corner of your local pizza shop, you would instantly be transported back in time. Plus, all this coming from a game that only costs ten bucks demonstrates value.

As entertaining as this shmup is, there are some lacking blemishes. For example, there is no option to view the high score on-demand. This is a shooter after all, so score is a big deal. Not being able to access this information freely is an odd oversight. It also is a bummer that scores are not posted to an online leaderboard either. Also, unlike so many other EastAsiaSoft published titles, Achievements are very difficult to unlock. Unless you dedicate yourself to becoming a pro, most cheevos will be out of reach.

Super XYX isn’t the best the shooter ever made but it is a damn fun one. There is something about blasting the crap out of everything with such speed that never gets old. Even without an extensive leaderboard and unobtainable Achievements, I still had difficulty putting down the controller because the smooth gameplay just feels so right with that controller in your hand.

Better Than: Air Twister

Better Than: slow paced shooters

Wait For It: the IREM Collection Vol.2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.