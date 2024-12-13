Super Spy Raccoon (Switch) Review

Super Spy Raccoon is another original retro-style low-cost arcade release published by Flynn’s Arcade. Unlike the fast-paced platforming of Cash Cow or the high action of Satryn DX, Super Spy Raccoon sort of plays as if classic Donkey Kong was a stealth game.

Playing as a sneaky raccoon, the player’s only verbs are run and jump. The goal is to collect all the files in each single screened stage. Once all of them have been collected, it is onto the next and there are a total of five stages. Completing them and playing well can unlock new costumes for the playable animal and a higher rank on the local leaderboard (local leaderboards were only available during my pre-release play time but global leaderboards are supposed to be available upon launch).

The gimmick with this stealth platformer comes from timing your movements against the enemies that are trying to spot you. Strategically placed throughout each stages are objects that provide cover: grass, statues, etc. When standing behind these objects, the enemies cannot see you. However, once you break cover, their line of sight can spot you from the other side of the screen. This complexity grows with each stage as there are more enemies, switches to manage, and spotlights to avoid.

When I first started playing, I failed literally within the first 2 seconds. After a handful of attempts did I understand how demanding this game is. Not only does each stage require trial and error, as there is a best way to tackle each objective, it demands perfection. Often times you need to pop out of cover at the precise second to make it to that next platform, running between the vision of a sightly owl or security camera. Thankfully, the overall approach of this demanding moveset has been taken into consideration with an unlimited life system. On top of that, each file you collect do not need to be re-grabbed upon each death. In other words, you can take as many lives as you need to complete each stage… and boy will you need them.

It took me a few dozen attempts to clear all five stages with the boss fight at the end. Even though a died a bunch of times, it was still a satisfying sense of accomplishment even though my score wasn’t high enough to earn the lowest spot on the default leaderboard. To earn a higher score, each stage needs to be completed quickly as the countdown timer plays as a factor when it comes to bonus points.

If this was an actual arcade machine, it would have cost me more than the five dollars in quarters it takes to download this game from the Switch eShop. While I appreciate the challenge mixed with the forgiving continue system, I fear the requirement for precise movement might be too demanding for the casual player.

From a presentation standpoint, the game looks and sounds like a retro arcade game right down the marquee boarder art and CRT filter. The pixel art is also charming, filling the screen with fluid animations. It is also just an interesting game in general. For example, you play as a raccoon. Trying to avoid pacing apes. Jumping over pivoting owls. Hiding behind grass. Navigating elevators. And jumping behind moai heads. Basically nothing, yet everything, makes sense, and the game is all the better for it.

Although I enjoy other Flynn;s Arcade releases a little more, Super Spy Raccoon is still a worthy and enjoyable download especially given the low price point. Just keep in mind, if you have a low tolerance for high demanding games, this raccoon might be one to let sneak away.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

