Succubus With Guns is a 3rd person shooter with undead combat

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Succubus With Guns will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022 for $9.99 by Sometimes You.

Nintendo Switch version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

You’re playing as a demoness called by lay occultists. During the summoning ritual, they made a mistake and raised the dead, while turning themselves into zombies. Now you have to return home by jumping to other worlds through portals, all while making your way through the hordes of the undead.

It is a simple campaign-style, third-person shooter. As you progress through the game, look for new weapons and hidden ammo. Use them wisely: it’s not so easy to beat the undead in combat.