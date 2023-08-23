Streamer Ironmouse streamed my YT video

Anime streamer IRONMOUSE was streaming with her commentary over random YouTube videos when she happened to find my video walkthrough of the Galloping Ghost Arcade, the largest arcade in the world with 900+ games all set to free play. You can watch her stream of my video HERE.
You can watch my original non-Ironmouse video below.
Just thought it was pretty cool that a popular VODer randomly found my video and streamed my entire 18 minute walkthrough.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Woody Woodpecker Racing (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE
Don’t let the big headed racers fool you. Woody Woodpecker Racing on Gameboy Color is probably the closest thing to Mario Kart on GBC. It is a quality, purposely designed slow-paced racer with an elaborate 2-player link cable mode. The multiplayer [...]
Every 4-Player Compatible original Gameboy game – 4 Player Adapter accessory
Originally bundled with F1 Race by Nintendo, the 4-player adapter was an accessory that allowed four Gameboys to be linked via link cables as opposed to the standard two. Only a few handful of games were compatible with this accessory with about half of [...]
Dr. Mario (GB) – 1 hour music loop of win theme
A nice tune to put in the background while you do stuff.This tune is played when a player is declared in the 2-player link cable vs mode. The 2-player link cable mode is best of 3.
Comments