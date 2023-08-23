Streamer Ironmouse streamed my YT video

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Anime streamer IRONMOUSE was streaming with her commentary over random YouTube videos when she happened to find my video walkthrough of the Galloping Ghost Arcade, the largest arcade in the world with 900+ games all set to free play. You can watch her stream of my video HERE.

You can watch my original non-Ironmouse video below.

Just thought it was pretty cool that a popular VODer randomly found my video and streamed my entire 18 minute walkthrough.