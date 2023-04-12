Steel Defier (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

Playing as the sole survivor on a stranded spaceship, Steel Defier tasks the player to collect a bunch of randomly spawning data discs in each room before the room itself kills you. It is a twitch platformer in which the player is squarely focused on defense; there are no offensive capabilities. Watch my stream embedded here to learn more.

Each room is a single screen diorama and the player basically has the perspective of a security camera mounted on its wall. As the player moves, the camera slightly pans which can be a little disorienting especially considering it requires pixel perfection at times. But for the most part, this diorama perspective, in combination with the super responsive controls, let’s the player see the entire room at once which is important since everything is trying to prevent you from collecting the 15 data discs in each area. Collecting all discs without bumping into anything will reward the player a choice to move to a new room just like the mapping system found in Smash TV. Sure, you can take a direct route to reach the escape pod in the shortest amount of time, or you can venture to a room off to the side to potentially gain a new ability like dash and sprint.

It will only take 15 minutes to reach the end and view the credits, which has a heartfelt message from the designer, but this is one of those short burst, mindless games when you want to play something without thinking too much. In fact, you don’t really need to think at all since the gameplay is designed around reaction time. The retro 2.5D visuals and visual novel cutscenes also fit the atmosphere of the gameplay well.

There isn’t much depth and it lacks extensive replay value but Steel Defier is a quality, short burst game that only costs $5; it is another title published by Ratalaika Games that you should put on your wishlist.

Reminds Me A Lot Like: Disc Room

Better Than: Yoshi’s Story (N64)

Wait For It: a return of Smash TV with 4p online co-op

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.