Spirit Roots (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on February 15, 2022
Spirit Roots
Positives

Fifty stages with boss battles features a good amount of content
Visuals look like a lost Rayman game
Presentation, visually and the soundtrack, are well done and the best part of this game

Negatives

Combat is clunky and fighting will kill you more than enemies
Stage design needs some work – plenty of blind jumps and frustrating areas
Checkpoint system is built around lives, not energy, or dying causes full restarts

Bottom Line

A forgettable but not terrible action platformer that looks pretty but has hiccups in level design and combat.

Full Review

Spirit Roots in an indie side scrolling platformer that has a similar presentation to Rayman Legends which could be enough to entice fans into playing it. This is a small indie developed title though, released by Drageus Games, and carries a tiny price tag with a good amount of content.

It is just a shame that the whimsical visuals to do translate into its gameplay ultimately resulting in a mediocre and sometime frustrating experience. With dozens of bite-sized stages available, there is plenty to chew if you don’t mind playing the repeating environments, stage design, and enemies.

The visuals are the best part as everything shines and is animated with cartoon fluidity. The player is tasked with collecting a ton of wisps that often yield no reward other than witnessing its sincere chime noise that sounds like a fairy tale.  It is just too bad the stage design holds back the experience. Blind jumps and auto-ledge pulling will result in many deaths, all of which are no fault of the player’s. The player is given three chances to make it to the next checkpoint without dying but this is something much more difficult than it should be simply because there is no option to duck or pan the tightly zoomed camera. Waiting for those spikes to move or getting hit by that enemy because the player moves forward during a melee attack is frustrating at best. There are also a ton of these wisp things to collect but they do not unlock anything; it would have been cool if you could spend them to unlock items or even cosmetics, something!

Enemies can be defeated with either a melee or ranged attack but combat is not this game’s strongest element. Many times the enemies you want to kill with your ranged weapon can only be defeated through melee means so the player is restricted by design. This is fine but when defeated enemies are there to just get in the way and not offer any reward or satisfaction, it would be better to just jump over them to continue. 

Spirit Roots is one of those games that is middle of the road. You won’t hate it but you surely will not love it. It is a simple platformer that is approachable but it doesn’t do any one thing extraordinary well. 

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

