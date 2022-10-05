Solve puzzles to deliver mail in Pnevmo-Capsula

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Pnevmo-Capsula will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2022 for $4.99 by Sometimes You.

“Pnevmo-Capsula” is a casual adventure game. You will travel to an alternate utopian atompunk world as a small trolley delivering mail.

Time seems to have stopped at the break of 1930-1960 years here. The city is connected by a single system of rails, tracks, and pipes. The smallest part of this bizarre system is the mechanical mail.

The mail here is delivered by carts on small rails, and you will play the role of one of these carts. On the way towards the target, you will find obstacles, barriers, various puzzles, dead ends and labyrinths.

As the player progresses, he will come across outlandish living spaces-puzzles: the “caretaker’s booth” on a power pole, made of sleepers; “Air platform” with houses at a height; “The artist’s hut”, fixed directly on the power line! With all the wildness of ideas, the player on an intuitive level will understand the purpose of the objects and their functionality.