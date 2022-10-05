Solve puzzles to deliver mail in Pnevmo-Capsula

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 5, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
Gas Station Simulator coming to consoles soon
Pnevmo Capsula
Contents

Pnevmo-Capsula will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2022 for $4.99 by Sometimes You.

“Pnevmo-Capsula” is a casual adventure game. You will travel to an alternate utopian atompunk world as a small trolley delivering mail.

Pnevmo Capsula Sc1

Time seems to have stopped at the break of 1930-1960 years here. The city is connected by a single system of rails, tracks, and pipes. The smallest part of this bizarre system is the mechanical mail.

The mail here is delivered by carts on small rails, and you will play the role of one of these carts. On the way towards the target, you will find obstacles, barriers, various puzzles, dead ends and labyrinths.

As the player progresses, he will come across outlandish living spaces-puzzles: the “caretaker’s booth” on a power pole, made of sleepers; “Air platform” with houses at a height; “The artist’s hut”, fixed directly on the power line! With all the wildness of ideas, the player on an intuitive level will understand the purpose of the objects and their functionality.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Electrician Simulator (PC) Review
7.0
11
 
Maggie The Magnet (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Game Type DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Turbo Kid
MyGamer Visual Cast – Turbo Kid demo (PC)
 
Electrician Simulator (PC) Review
 
Goodboy
New GBA game Goodboy Galaxy pushed back to March 2023 release – will feature Rumble Pak support
 
Priest Simulator press material
Priest Simulator blessing Steam soon
 
Train Sim World 3
Train Sim World 3 (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pnevmo Capsula

Solve puzzles to deliver mail in Pnevmo-Capsula

by SquallSnake on October 5, 2022
Pnevmo-Capsula will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2022 for $4.99 by Sometimes You. “Pnevmo-Capsula” is a casual adventure game. You will travel to an alternate utopian atompunk world as a [...]
1
 
Gas Station Simulator

Gas Station Simulator coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on October 5, 2022
On October 20th 2022, Gas Station Simulator will be released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out our coverage of the PC release here. This game is all about renovating, expanding and running a gas station along a highway in [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums