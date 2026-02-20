Sci-fi adventure Silent Planet – Elegy of a Dying World first look

Silent Planet - Elegy of a Dying World

Developer Vertex Zero and publisher Red Dunes Games announce gothic sci-fi adventure Silent Planet – Elegy of a Dying World, launching on Steam PC for Q2 2027, followed by consoles at a later date. This is the first release from Canadian ensemble Vertex Zero, a small independent studio co-founded by James Alex Santoro and Virginie Cabana. The team also includes members with experience at Eidos Montreal, Rogue Factor, and The Game Kitchen.

The game pays homage to the team’s deep love of great game classics like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Super Metroid, while breathing new life into the genre with an intoxicating blend of gothic aesthetics, rich environments, and deep rpg mechanics.

In 2997, as her world is collapsing from a ruthless planetary disaster, Apranik embarks on a solitary quest for the Angel’s Egg—an ancient artifact forged by the Primeval Ones, said to hold the key to all life in the universe.

Her path leads her into a forsaken megacomplex—once built as salvation, now a tomb on a desolate planet in a dying solar system. If she endures, beyond the long-forgotten Starseer Portals lie the last remnants of the Shunned Ones… and truths never meant to be unearthed.

In Silent Planet, the narrative unfolds layer by layer, letting players uncover the world’s hidden depths as they explore.

Apranik’s first encounter erupts when a grotesque creature lunges from the darkness, thrusting players into fast-paced combat that demands skill and wits. As she navigates the claustrophobic corridors, the ruins reveal decaying biological horrors and the grotesque remnants left by a long-dead civilization.

Wield devastating melee and psychokinetic weapons to take down ruthless foes.

Immerse in a deep, evocative story of rich lore and forbidden secrets (20 to 40+ hours).

Customize your survival through layered RPG systems and progression trees.

Navigate a hostile sprawling underground complex in eerie, solitary isolation.

Experience finely tuned mechanics built for exploration, immersion, and replayability.

Shape dynamic environments that react to your actions and choices.

Uncover ancient artifacts revealing the lost chronicles of a forgotten alien civilization.

Prepare to explore chthonic depths, unravel antediluvian mysteries, and survive in a cosmos that denies mercy.

